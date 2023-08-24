Samsung’s new 32-inch Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 now down to $450 low (Save $150)

Amazon is offering the SAMSUNG 32-inch M70C UHD Smart Monitor for $449.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600, this 25% discount is the lowest price we have seen for this product. Use this smart monitor equipped with AirPlay 2 as an all-in-one entertainment station – you can stream glorious 4K HDR video directly from streaming apps or play the hottest games with no PC or console needed. You’ll also be able to access and control your PC remotely, or even work PC-free with the embedded productivity apps like Multi View, which lets you use Microsoft 365 and the internet browser on the same screen. Featuring the SlimFit camera with Auto Framing that keeps you in the center of the frame in apps like Google Meet. It also comes equipped with multiple ports: USB-C, HDMI, and USB-A for all your possible needs. And start every day with a friendly greeting as your given personalized content upon starting up with the My Contents Feature.

To go along with your sleek new monitor, an equally sleek keyboard: the Apple Magic Keyboard is on Amazon for $99. With its iconic look, this keyboard can connect to your new monitor via Bluetooth to provide you with the comfortable and precise typing experience Apple keyboards are known for. And to go right along with it, Amazon is also offering the Apple Magic Mouse for $68. Both are reliable devices that will easily pair and work alongside all the features of the above smart monitor.

If you’re going to be more gaming-focused with your monitor, definitely check out the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset, which utilizes Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos so you hear every step and shout while seeing every precise detail, allowing you to react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life.

SAMSUNG 32-inch M70C Smart Computer Monitor Features:

Native streaming apps make it easy to catch up on your shows without a PC and switch between your apps with a mouse; Adaptive Picture & Adaptive Sound+ automatically adjust screen brightness and sound for your environment. Use your Smart Monitor as an all-in-one entertainment station; Stream glorious 4K HDR video directly from the native streaming apps in your Smart Monitor; Immerse yourself and get lost in your favorite shows. Samsung Gaming Hub is the ultimate home for gaming; Instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed; Discover new games or replay old favorites all in one place.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

