CORSAIR WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset upgrades audio for $116 (23% off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $115.73 shipped. Down from its usual $150, this 23% discount is the second lowest price we have seen for this product. Truly live inside the game with this headset that merges iconic CORSAIR design with superb audio quality, industry-leading wireless technology, and durable build quality. Utilizing Slipstream Wireless and immersive Dolby Atmos you hear every step and shout while seeing every precise detail so you can react faster and more accurately navigate the game with up to 60 feet of wireless range and up to 20 hours of battery life. With its pair of custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers, you’ll have an expanded audio frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz. Equipped with a broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the above deal, Amazon is offering the Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $89, a 32% discount from its usual $130. With these headphones you’ll be able to roam up to 12 meters away while playing, and have a guaranteed 33 hours of battery life to ensure you’re never left high and dry in the middle of the action.

If you are still looking for a cheaper headset option, check out our recent coverage of the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset. Upgrade your comms with the detachable 6mm Blue VO!CE mic, which tunes your voice in real time to sound richer and clearer with advanced noise reduction, compression and de-esser that also features next generation 7.1 and object-based surround sound.

CORSAIR WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset Features:

Live the game in a headset that merges iconic CORSAIR design, superb audio quality, industry-leading wireless technology, and durable build quality.Specific uses for product : Gaming

Connect with hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for extremely low-latency, high-quality audio, so you hear every shot, step, and shout as it happens.

Immersive Dolby Atmos on PC places the sounds of the game all around you with three-dimensional precision, so you can react faster and more accurately.

From a faint whisper to a resonating blast, a pair of custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers catch every sound in exquisite detail with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-40,000Hz.

A broadcast-grade omni-directional microphone captures your voice with terrific clarity, with a flip-up mute function and a built-in LED mute indicator.

