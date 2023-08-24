This Camplux mini-tank electric water heater hooks directly to your sink for $136 ($34 off)

Amazon is offering the Camplux Pro ME25B Mini Electric Water Heater for $135.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $34 off coupon. Down from its usual $180, this 24% discount is not only the lowest price we can find, matching the lowest markdown back in 2022, but also comes within $20 of the lowest price for used purchases that we can find. It has a 2.5 gallon mini-tank that is best suited directly under your sink. The 43.3-inch cord plugs right into a standard 120V wall outlet for independent installation or can be in-lined with a larger hot water source. Its small dimensions (12.9-inches by 12.9-inches by 11.5-inches) make it easy to place within your home and easily taps into your cold water line before then being installed directly to your sink to provide hot water. It truly is a perfect device to include in older or more off-the-grid homes – or just bathrooms that need a little extra help.

If you’re not a fan of tankless water heaters, or looking for something that can handle a larger quantity of water at a time, Amazon is currently offering the iHeat Tankless HS-4 Electric Water Heater for $174. This water heater will save you valuable space with its compact design, which makes it small enough to fit under counter installations or even tight closets, and boasts an IXP-4 water proof construction with a water proof interactive pad, and can be used in highly sterile applications such as commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and schools. With its installation into your home or business, iHeat Tankless water heaters promise to save you up to 60% on your water heating costs.

For a more advanced tankless water heater that is certainly going to give you your money’s worth, check out our recent coverage of the Ecosmart ECO 18 electric tankless water heater on sale for $319. This 75A water heater can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17-inches by 14-inches by 3.75-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.

Camplux Pro ME25B Electric Water Heater Features:

EASY TO USE-43.3” cord plugs into 120 volt outlet for independent installation or in-line with a large hot water source.(Max. water pressure is 150 PSI,CSA listed Temperature & Pressure relief valve included)

MULTIPURPOSE – Can be shelf, wall or floor mounted; Simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water. Product dimension:12.9″ W x 12.9″ H x 11.5″ D.

SWEET PROTECTION – Thermostat Control allows adjustment of water temperature. High Limit device provide protection while overheating.

HIGH QUALITY & LONG LAST-Electric water heater is easy to maintain and has glass-lined tank for long service life.

CONVENIENT HOT WATER – 2.5 gallon Pro mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!