EcoSmart’s ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater keeps hot water flowing for $319

Amazon is offering a chance to cut down those water heating costs with the Ecosmart ECO 18 18kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $319.34 shipped. Down from $500 over the month of August, this 36% discount has hit a new all-time low for this product. This 75A water heater can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature and is only 17-inches by 14-inches by 3.75-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It requires a 2 x 40A breaker. If you’re thinking that this device may not be able to handle your home, the Ecosmart ECO 27, a bigger 27kW 240V water heater is also currently on sale on Amazon for $386.30, a 36% discount from its usual $600. Either would make a wonderful investment for your future, as these devices will pay for themselves with the money you’ll be saving.

To go along with your ECO 18 or 27’s installation, Amazon is offering the HYDRO MASTER Tankless Water Heater Service Valve Kit with Pressure Relief Valve for $59.98, a 16% discount from its usual $71. These 3/4-inch IPS isolator service valves come colored for easy identification of hot and cold valves, and include a a residential pressure relief valve. You can also find the Aqua-Pure Whole House Scale Inhibition Inline Water System on Amazon for $101.49, down from $110, to help prevent scale buildup. This product is designed to be installed on the cold water line feeding water to the water heater, and binds calcium and magnesium minerals, preventing them from becoming a solid to help reduce the build-up of mineral scale in pipes and water using appliances.

And for more options outside of the Ecosmart brand, you can check out our recent coverage of the iHeat 120V Tankless Water Heater. Manufactured in complete stainless steel, this water heater boasts an IPX4 waterproof construction with a waterproof interactive pad, and can be used in highly sterile applications such as commercial kitchens, hospitals, clinics, and schools. You can also check out our Green Deals hub for more ideas and discounts on eco-friendly devices and gadgets.

EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

EcoSmart ECO 18 is an 18-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for small homes and apartments or larger point-of-use applications. It can provide between 1.8 and 4.3 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature. To select the best solution for your hot water needs, please refer to the sizing guide. With EcoSmart you will be happier knowing the warm water you expect is available endlessly, consistently, and on-demand, allowing you to reduce your water and energy waste. Now that feels warm all over! EcoSmart – Sharing the Warmth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

