CalDigit’s portable SOHO MacBook Dock with 10Gb/s USB-C interface falls to $70 (2023 low)

Amazon now offers the CalDigit SOHO USB-C Dock for $69.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $80, this is the first price cut in months, while also matching the 2023 low in the process. Delivering a more compact and portable take on USB-C hubs, the CalDigit SOHO Dock arrives with a bus-powered design that draws energy right from your machine. It can fit into the palm of your hand, while still offering enough ports to turn your MacBook into a full-fledged desktop machine. There’s both HDMI and DisplayPort 4K 60Hz outputs, as well as a USB-C 10Gb/s data port, USB-A slot with the same spec, and a pair of SD card readers.

Stepping up to a Thunderbolt 4 interface, the CalDigit Element Hub drops down to $199.99 at Amazon. It’s $30 off the usual $230 going rate and delivering a mix of Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside some USB-A counterparts. Just one connection to the dock from your MacBook offers seven extra ports, including three full TB4 slots alongside four 10Gb/s USB-A expansions on the front. More ideal for MacBook Airs, there’s 60W power passthrough to go alongside support for a single 8K display or dual 4K 60Hz monitors. We dive into the experience in our hands-on review, too.

And if you need even more ports, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock is still down to its best price of the year. Landing at a new 2023 low, the Mac companion brings tons of I/O to your machine with much of the same premium metal housing as the other two models above. Now on sale for $220, it’s clocking in with $80 in savings from the usual $300 going rate.

CalDigit SOHO USB-C Dock features:

Built on the concept that more and more of us are working remotely from home the SOHO, or Small Office Home Office Dock, helps bring all of our devices together wherever we are. This powerful bus-powered, or AC-powered dock, offers next-level Gen.2 USB-C performance. Unlike typical USB-C docks or hubs, the CalDigit USB-C SOHO Dock offers full 10Gb/s USB-C performance. This extra throughput allows this dock to offer features not found in traditional 5Gb/s USB-C hubs.

