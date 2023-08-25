Enjoy kebobs, shawarma, rotisserie and more with a countertop vertical rotating oven at $102

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Countertop Vertical Rotating Oven for $101.94 shipped. Down from its usual price of $129, this 21% discount is the third lowest price overall and the lowest markdown of 2023. This easy to operate 110V vertical oven can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. Despite its high-power heat, it is equipped with a heat-resistant tempered glass door and automatic power-off function to ensure safety. It even comes apart for easy cleaning when you’re finished making this a truly unique and handy tool for your kitchen.

And with all the recipes you’ll likely be cooking once the above oven arrives, you best stock up on proper storage containers for your food to keep them as fresh for as long as possible with Rubbermaid’s 42-piece Food Storage Containers with lids for $37 on Amazon. These containers come with EasyFindLids, which snap on to the base as well as other same-size lids, so you can always find them when you need them; one lid fits multiple bases, plus bases nest inside each other and containers easily stack.

For more ideas on what other handy gadgets can upgrade your kitchen space, check out our recent coverage of the NutriChef Electric Pressure Cooker, a versatile 5.1-quart programmable pressure cooker, that seals in moisture and juices while preserving the aroma, natural food flavors, and essential vitamins of all your ingredients. And for versatility’s sake, you can also learn about the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill. As the name suggests, this electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device.

NutriChef Countertop Vertical Rotating Oven Features:

EASY TO CONTROL: Easy to operate with a temperature range up to 464 degree F (240C) and an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes

VERSATILE MEAL PREP: This multi-function rotating oven gives you the freedom to cook a range of recipes. Perfect for kebobs, shawarma, rotisserie & more

TIME EFFICIENT COOKING: The vertical rotating oven is both energy efficient & time-saving, using high-power hear of 1500 Watts and 110V

COUNTERTOP SAFE: Despite the kebob machine’s high power heat, it features a heat-resistant tempered glass door, as well as auto power off function for safety

EASY TO CLEAN: The rotisserie oven features stain-resistant housing for easy cleaning. Includes a kebob rack with seven skewers & grease drip tray for mess-free cooking

