Versatile NutriChef Electric Pressure Cooker makes dinner easier for $67 (Reg. $105)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Electric Pressure Cooker for $67.18 shipped. Down from its list price of $105, this 36% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product since 2019. Reduce your usage of butters and oils with this 5.1-quart programmable pressure cooker, sealing in moisture and juices while preserving the aroma, natural food flavors, and essential vitamins of all your healthy ingredients. It comes equipped with a pressure safety valve and lock-top lid cover for thorough and fast cooking, making it an energy efficient option as gas and electric bills rise. It comes able and willing to cook, bake, fry, braise, steam, and boil, saving you time and effort in the kitchen. Featuring pre-set functions, you can cook a variety of recipes – choosing to even delay the start time – you can keep your cooked food warm for those stragglers in the family, or reheat leftovers the next day. The set includes a multi-functional serving spoon alongside the power cord, and a removable nonstick teflon-coated inner pot.

If you’re always on the hunt for affordable combination gadgets to cover multi-use needs, Amazon is offering the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill for Paninis for $41. As the name suggests, this electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device. With non-stick coating, the hot plate griddle offers hassle-free operation ensuring that food will neither stick nor leave residue behind.

NutriChef Electric Pressure Cooker Features:

TIME AND ENERGY EFFICIENT This Electric Pressure Cooker by NutriChef has a pressure safety valve and lock top lid cover for thorough and faster cooking making it highly energy efficient Has the ability to cook bake fry braise steam boil

HEALTHY FOOD PREP Reduce the use of oil or butter and enjoy all natural flavors for multiple recipes The seal pressure cooking preserves the aroma and natural food flavors and retains essential vitamin of all the ingredient insert

HASSLE FREE COOKING This programmable cooker has a digital LCD display with time and temperature control and pre-set functions so you can cook a variety of recipes a reheat / keep warm mode and a delay timer function to delay start time

