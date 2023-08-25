Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station hits lowest price of 2023 for $800 (Reg. $1,100)

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $799.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. Already down from its usual $1,100, this combined 27% discount is the third lowest price we’ve seen for this product, and the lowest markdown in 2023. With a 1002Wh capacity and an equally impressive 1000W power output this power station is able to power 90% of home appliances making it a great addition to your camping and/or emergency gear. It is able to fully charge via an AC wall outlet in 5.5 hours, and takes 6 hours to fully charge using Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels. It features eight outlets: three AC outlets, one USB-A, one USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 USB-Cs, and one car outlet, while also supporting pass-through charging with its battery life protected.

While the above product is compatible with most solar panel brands, it is 50% more efficient in its charging duties when hooked up to Jackery panels, like the SolarSaga 80 now on Amazon for $224, after clipping the on-page $25 off coupon. This dual-sided portable solar panel features an extra-white glass with a 92% transmittance rate on the back side to help redirect sunlight and boost charging efficiency. Its also designed to be dustproof and waterproof to stand up against harsh weather conditions.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the bigger and badder Jackery Explorer 3000 Portable Power Station. With a much more vast 3,024Wh capacity and a massive 3,000W power output, this station is able to support 99% of appliances for all your off-grid needs.

Jackery Explorer 1000 Features:

100% green energy with smart MPPT controller for optimal charging efficiency. The power station can be fully charged with 2 Jackery SolarSaga 100W solar panels (Should be bought separately) within 6 hrs or only 5.5 hrs via AC wall outlet charging. Ideal for your camping or family emergency storage. Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface). The pure sine wave inverter delivers constant voltage that protects equipment from damage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

