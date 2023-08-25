Massive 54% price drop delivers new low on Razer’s black Chroma RGB laptop stand at $69

Now seeing another price drop, Amazon is offering the latest Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 at $68.99 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Razer and at Amazon, this is a massive 54% discount and the lowest price we can find. Well under our previous $81 mention, this is also a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest we have ever tracked. Featuring a black matte-finish metal landing pad for your laptop with fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting, it fits right into with your Razer-centric battlestation. Alongside the lit standing duties, it also carries an integrated hub with dual monitor support including an HDMI port, two USB-A jacks, and one downstream USB-C port (a pair of QHD monitors or a single 5K monitor). Head below for more details.

At this point and with a price as low as the model above, even the previous-generation laptop stand from Razer with a dated hub is going for nearly $10 more. If you’re interested in the Razer Chroma stand action here, jump on the all-time low above while you can. Otherwise, check out some of the far more affordable metal Lamicall models you can score starting from just $17 Prime shipped.

On the more high-end and Mac-focused side of things, Twelve South makes some of the best stands out there and a great place to start is with our hands-on review of the Curve SE MacBook Stand. And while you’re at it, be sure to scope out the new HiRise Pro for Studio Display and M1 iMac we spotted just yesterday.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features:

Ports for Every Scenario: The 4-port USB-C hub unlocks a variety of winning configurations. By connecting the attached USB-C cable, you have access to an HDMI port, one full function USB-C port and two USB-A ports for unrivaled flexibility

Dual Monitor Support: You can unleash your visual potential by connecting up to two QHD monitors or a single 5K monitor thanks to the included HDMI and USB-C port

Durable Ergonomics : Thanks to the finely tuned 18 degree incline, the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2’s aluminum frame allows you to game, create and browse at the optimum viewing angle for long term usage.

USB-C Passthrough Charging: For maximum mobility, we have included a USB-C port to the stand that only supports power delivery. By using your USB-C charger and compatible laptop you will be able to keep your system topped off and ready to go at all times

