Twelve South refreshes HiRise Pro for Studio Display and M1 iMac with silver finish, more affordable price

Twelve South has just quielty launched a new edition of its HiRise Pro. The desktop accessory has long been a notable companion for streamlining your iMac setup, and now it’s getting some love for Apple’s more recent releases.

Twelve South HiRise Pro refreshed for Studio Display

Space Gray is out, and silver is in; at least according to Twelve South, that is. Today, the brand is refreshing its HiRise Pro monitor riser for Apple’s latest screen-based workstation upgrades. That largely means following Apple’s cue as of late to coat even more of its gear in that classic silver finish, opting for a few visual changes rather than a complete redesign.

Otherwise, Twelve South HiRise Pro is the same beloved organizer and monitor riser that it used to be. Wrapping the stand for either your M1 iMac or Apple Studio Display in the aluminum enclosure, the accessory offers quite a few features. It notably lets you adjust the height of your screen with several of its preset shelves, meaning you can really get the right angle in your setup compared to something more fixed like the brand’s existing Curve Riser.

Twelve South also notes that its new HiRise Pro is great for other external displays, too. On top of adding some extra flexibility to your main monitor, the stand can also be used to make sure your secondary display is at the same level as Apple’s more fixed offerings.

The unique form-factor also does more than just elevate your gear, and also offers some storage space for accessories on your desk. The aluminum housing has a hollow design that’s thanks to those aforementioned shelves, can hold everything from hard drives to Thunderbolt docks, and other essentials that you might not want cluttering up your space all the time.

Now available, with a more affordable price

One big adjustment this time is with the price. The previous iteration of Twelve South HiRise Pro sold for $170, and now the updated version for Studio Display is getting a permanent price cut down to $149.99. The stand now comes in a refreshed silver finish, while also still arriving with that more classic gunmetal counterpart. There’s also a double-sided grille on the front that comes in both aluminum finishes on one side, with a walnut coating on the other.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!