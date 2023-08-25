Refresh your to-go cup with Stanley’s steel GO Bottle at $19 (25% off), plus food jars and more

As part of its End of Summer sale, Stanley is now offering some solid deals across its range of popular drinkware, including tumblers, to-go pint glasses, water bottles, and even its food jars. One standout has the Stanley The Quick Flip GO Bottle on sale in various colorways at $18.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it down in the $23 range quite a bit this year at Amazon, this deal comes within less than $1 of the all-time low there. A notable option for taking to work each morning or for the gym, it fits in “most cup holders” and features double wall insulation to keep “your favorite tea, coffee, or other hot drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for up to 12 hours.” This model is made from 18/8 stainless steel with a leak-resistant trigger action lid for one-handed use and a wide-mouth opening for easy cleaning. The lifetime warranty is a nice touch too. Head below for more details and Stanley deals.

If you are upgrading your gym gear, today’s lululemon sale is a great place to start for apparel. And whether for the gym or the office, Apple Watch Ultra is a wonderful companion and they are now up to $99 off via the official Amazon listings. Get a closer look at the discounted configurations in our previous deal coverage before everything jumps back up in price.

The Quick Filp GO Bottle can fit in most cup holders so it can ride along in your vehicle. The Double Wall Insulation keeps your favorite tea, coffee or other hot drinks hot for up to 8 hours or cold for up to 12 hours…Unlike normal mugs, this is manufactured using 18/8 stainless steel, meaning it can take a beating. Everything is made with BPA-free material so your drink stays safe to consume…This trigger action lid makes this travel thermos spill-proof and easy for one-handed use. The lid is designed with a push button, which opens mouthpiece on top. You can throw this in your work bag without worrying.

