ZAGG launches 20% off back to school MagSafe sale, plus 70% off iPhone cases

ZAGG is launching its latest sitewide sale today to get in on the back to school savings. This time taking 20% off, you’ll be able to save on a collection of wireless and MagSafe chargers with free shipping across the board. Pricing also applies at checkout. A favorite has one of ZAGG’s most popular accessories at an even better price, with the mophie 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Travel Charger hitting $119.99. Down from $150, this $30 discount is the second-best we’ve seen this year. We last saw it at $8 less earlier in the summer, but this is the lowest in over a month. We walked away quite impressed in our hands-on review, though we do break down what to expect from the experience below the fold alongside other highlights in the sale.

Having just launched just over a year ago, mophie’s portable charger quickly stood out from other models on the market as what Apple should have delivered with AirPower. This premium 3-in-1 iPhone 14 charger packs a main 15W charging pad with official MFi Apple MagSafe support. That’s alongside a secondary 5W divot for refueling AirPods, as well as a built-in Apple Watch charging puck.

Alongside the 20% off sale on wireless and MagSafe chargers, the savings also get even more enticing on ZAGG’s collection of cases. Making now the perfect time to refresh the look of your handset for anyone who doesn’t plan on upgrading to iPhone 15 next month, you’ll find steep discounts across plenty of older handsets. Including iPhone 13/Pro/Max, as well as 12 series and more, you’ll be able to take 70% off everything on this landing page. Pricing is all largely at $14.99 per case, down from the usual $50 or higher price tags.

Shop everything in the ZAGG back to school sale right here.

mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger features:

Upgrade your on-the-go power. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. You’ll stay charged on vacation or during a business trip. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are included with the charger. And, when you’re ready to head back home, it all packs up into a convenient carrying case. Ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory.

