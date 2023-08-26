PNY’s XLR8 7,500MB/s 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal SSD drops to a new $93 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $92.99 shipped. Originally launching at $225, this model started 2023 in the $175 range and is now well below that for the lowest price we can find. Back in July we featured a deal on this model at just over $110, but you can land one at a new Amazon all-time low. The PNY XLR8 will drop right into your M.2 PCIe Gen4-ready PC system with notable 7,500MB/s speeds alongside compatibility with previous Gen3 motherboards as well (at slower speeds of course). It delivers some notable bang for your buck coming in at nearly $30 under the price of a slightly slower, but otherwise comparable, WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X as well. PNY says it is ideal for “demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads” while including a 5-year limited warranty. Head below for more details.

If you’re in the market for something with an integrated heatsink and can make do with less storage capacity, the aforementioned WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X in the 1TB configuration is a solid bet at under $83. Otherwise, consider the 1TB XLR8 without the heatsink at just over $72 instead.

Taking it up a notch from there, the deal we are now tracking on the flagship Samsung 990 PRO heatsink-equipped models are another great option. The 2TB variant, for example, is now at a new $150 Amazon all-time low and all of the details you need on that offer are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

PNY XLR8 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand…The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards…The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s…Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads…Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team.

