Upgrade your rig with Samsung’s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD at new $150 low (Up to $90 off)

Joining an ongoing low on the 1TB model at $85, Amazon is now offering the Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Solid-State Drive with heatsink down at $149.99 shipped. This model still fetches a $240 regular price tag and is now up to $90 off. While more recently it has been bouncing between $160 and full price at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked there yet. This offer is also $30 under the pre-Prime Day offer we tracked and actually undercuts the price you would pay for the non-heatsink 990 PRO by over $7 (here’s our hands-on review of that model), for further comparison. An upgrade to the popular 980 model, it clocks in at a faster up to 7,450MB/s with PCIe 4.0 architecture and that M.2 form-factor just about all modern PC battlestations and PlayStation 5 require. Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind dropping the speed down to 7,300MB/s, an obvious lower-cost solution comes by way of WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe model. This one is currently selling on Amazon for $134.50 and delivers a perfectly capable, heatsink-equipped solution at a lower price point.

For something even more affordable and nearly as fast as the 990 PRO, dive into our coverage of the new NM790 7,400MB/s gaming SSDs from Lexar. And if you’re partial to the official licensed options and are looking to upgrade your PS5 before the big holiday season (Spider-Man 2 is coming soon!), the 2023 model WD_BLACK 1TB SN850P officially licensed PS5 SSD is still down at the Amazon all-time low with all of the details you need waiting right here.

Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

