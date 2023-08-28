Anker’s newest Prime GaN USB-C Chargers see second discounts from $48 lows (Save 20%)

Anker’s all-new Prime chargers are now falling to new all-time lows. Courtesy of Amazon, the 100W USB-C GaN Charger now drops down to $67.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $85, this charger just launched at the very beginning of the month and is now on sale for only the second time. It had been trending at 10% off around the debut, and is now seeing its first discount otherwise at 20% off. This is a new all-time low. Sporting a 3-port design, the new Anker Prime 100W wall charger packs the company’s latest GaN technology. That lets it fit two USB-C ports and a USB-A slot into a build that’ll fit in the palm of your hand, while still delivering enough power to top off MacBooks, iPads, and other gear. If you’re looking for the charger to score ahead of iPhone 15 debuting next month, this is certainly it. Or at least the other Anker Prime model on sale below.

Joining the savings, the Anker Prime 67W USB-C charger is also down to a new all-time low. This model packs much of the same folding plug design as the lead deal, just in a slightly smaller form-factor. It’s on sale for $47.99, down from the usual $60 going rate and marking the best discount yet. As you can probably guess from the name, it can dish out 67W of juice between the three ports. There’s the same ActiveShield 2.0 protection in tow, as well as the same reliance on Anker’s latest Gallium nitride tech.

Alongside those more typical wall chargers, the Anker Prime lineup is also packed with some more novel ways to refuel your gear. We break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, detailing all of the new power strips and the fresh power banks with magnetic docking station. There are launch discounts attached, too!

Anker Prime Charger features:

With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, effortlessly charge your phone, tablet, and notebook all at once from a single charger. Whether you use both USB-C ports or a combination of USB-C and USB-A ports, enjoy fast and efficient charging with a maximum output of 100W.

