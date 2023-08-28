Ninja’s new Pods and Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker falls back to $100 all-time low

We are now tracking solid price drop on the new Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker at $99.99 shipped. This model launched a few months ago at $130 shipped and is now seeing a solid $30 price drop. Still fetching full price directly from Ninja, this is the second notable discount since launch and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Delivering an all-new, slim modern design while still maintaining that eye-catching Ninja vibe, this is another one of the brand’s versatile brewers to upgrade your setup that won’t take up much space on the countertop. As the name suggests, it can brew single-serve via K-Cup pods or with your own ground beans alongside four brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty. Your choice of cup size between 6 and 12 ounces is joined by enough space for an up to 8-inch travel mug right under the spout as well as a built-in fold-away frother for delicious “lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.” Head below for more details.

If the single-serve action isn’t your style and you don’t care about the latest and greatest, save some cash and score the Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer instead. This one features a 12-cup glass carafe with a black and stainless steel finish alongside a price tag that comes in at $80 shipped on Amazon right now.

Looking to load up on discounted K-Cup pods? We are still tracking some fantastic deals on Amazon’s popular in-house blends starting at just $0.23 per cup. You’ll find various 100-packs marked down right now so you can stock up with months of coffee at a particularly low price. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Ninja PB051 Pods and Grounds Coffee Maker features:

Brew a single-serve cup of coffee with grounds for ultimate flavor or with a coffee pod for ultimate convenience in one small footprint. Select Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty for your grounds or coffee pods. Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-oz. pod brew or choose from a 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, or 24-oz. grounds brew. Brew more drink options vs. a leading single-serve coffee maker. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks.

