Stock up on coffee pods from $0.23 per cup: Amazon 100-packs at $23 (Various blends), more

Amazon has now launched a new sale event featuring its value-packed in-house K-cup coffee pods. While they might not carry a brand name, if you’re not overly picky about your morning brew, they deliver some serious bang for your buck coming in at just $0.23 per cup right now as part of larger economy packs. For example, this 100-pack of Amazon Solimo Breakfast Blend Light Roast Coffee Pods is now going for $23.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel the sub after the order ships. But even without that, this still one of the most affordable ways to score a cup of single-serve at home and a whole lot less than stopping at the coffee shop. Regularly closer to $30.50, this is up to 25% off and the lowest price we can find. You’re also looking at a match for our previous mention and a notable chance to stock up. This is 100% Arabica coffee inside of K-Cup coffee pods compatible with both Keurig machines or just about every other single-serve brewer in that ecosystem. Head below for more.

Be sure to browse through this landing page for loads more options. There are several different blends and flavors down at or very closer to the price highlighted above, including dark roast, assorted variety packs, donut shop-style, and more. All of those alongside a host of Amazon snacks and grocery items can be found on this page.

And while we are on the subject of coffee and single-serve, if you’re looking to refresh or upgrade your brewer, the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is now back down to the best price of the year. Several colorways are now starting from $59 shipped, down from the usual $90+ price tag, and there’s no telling how much longer this discount will stick around for. Scope out the details right here and head over to our home goods hub for more kitchen and cooking offers while you’re at it.

Amazon Solimo Breakfast Blend Light Roast Coffee Pods features:

Solimo Breakfast Blend coffee k-cup pods are light roast cups made with a blend of 100% Arabica beans. Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers, make your cup to order with Solimo coffee pods. Ideal, easy-to-use coffee pods in a variety of flavors, roasts and aromas. Perfect for k-cup brewers and people on-the-go and ready for a warm mug of good brew.

