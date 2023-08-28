Sony’s regularly $230 ANC spatial audio INZONE H7 PC and PS5 headset drops to $128 today

Just after details on its new handheld PS5 Portal player that came alongside the unveil of its next-generation Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore headphones, Amazon is now offering the Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset down at $128 shipped. Regularly $230, this is a sizable $44 or $102 price drop and the best we can find. Outside of a couple fleeting Prime Day coupon offers, this is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $20 below most of the deals before that. Previous to last week’s launch, these were the latest Sony-branded gaming headsets, complete with personalized 360 spatial sound and customization options with the INZONE Hub software. They deliver up to 40 hours of wireless playback from a single charge, noise cancellation, compatibility with PC and PS5, and a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function packed inside of a Discord-certified setup. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you don’t need the noise cancellation, the INZONE H3 set happens to be seeing a light price drop down to $78 shipped from the regular $100 right now. While it has gone for less, it is a more affordable way to bring home Sony’s INZONE spatial headset tech with a very similar PS5-style design.

As we touched on above, Sony just dropped the first deals on its brand new headsets in the form of the new Pulse Elite over-ears and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. Delivering the the very first PlayStation audio devices to “use custom-designed planar magnetic drivers for an audiophile-level listening experience,” they also leverage Sony’s new PlayStation Link tech that allows them to work alongside a whole host of hardware devices outside of PlayStation 5 and the new Portal player. Get a closer look right here.

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection

Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function

Ergonomically designed controls for effortless operation

Personalize your experience through the INZONE Hub software

For PC and PlayStation 5

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!