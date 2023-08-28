This 5-in-1 wireless charging station is down to just $84 (Reg. $120)

Many of us these days suffer from device excess. It’s easier to misplace items when you have so many and your desk is likely to become cluttered from all of the charging cables. That’s where the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station comes in.

This power station is specifically designed for Apple products, like iPads, Apple Watches, iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Pencils. And it’s designed to charge them all simultaneously, if you’d like, or separately — however you want to get organized and charge your devices, this power station helps you do it. With modular parts, you can use the charging station and charging pad separately, so it’s even more portable.

In addition to the USB-A and USB-C ports that ensure compatibility with a range of chargers, the Q5 also supports wireless charging for iPhone (7.5W), Android (15W), AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, Apple Pencil Gen2, and any earbuds with a wireless charging feature. That way, you can power up to five devices at once with ease and convenience, without creating a whole bunch of clutter. It even serves as an ergonomic stand, giving creators a sufficient angle to work comfortably while devices are charging.

Reduce the cable clutter while unleashing your peak productivity. Right now, you can get the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for 30% off $120 at just $83.99.

