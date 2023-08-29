Rare deal drops Focusrite’s popular 2i2 Scarlett 3rd Gen audio interface to $130 (Reg. $190)

Focusrite’s Scarlett lineup of audio interfaces has long been among the most popular options in the category, delivering relatively affordable solutions from a trusted and respected audio production brand. And Amazon has just launched a notable sale price on its Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface at $129.99 shipped. This regularly $190 interface very rarely ever drops below $160 or $150 and is now sitting at the best we can find. Today’s deal comes within a few dollars of the all-time low to deliver the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Wrapped up in the striking and unmistakable metal red housing, you’ll find a pair of combo jacks for XLR microphones (phantom power for condenser mics included), guitars, and other 1/4-inch equipped instruments. Connecting directly to your Mac’s (and other system’s) DAW, you’ll find a pair of discreet input channels, low-noise balanced outputs for your speakers, a headphone output with dedicated volume control, and support for up to 24-bit/192kHz recording resolutions. A 3-year warranty is included with purchase. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a best of audio interface list on the internet without, at the very least, mentioning the Scarlett lineup and especially the 2i2 model above. But if you only need a single microphone or instrument input at a time, you can save some cash with the Scarlett Solo 3rd generation that is currently selling for $100 shipped on Amazon.

And while we are talking recording gear, be sure to checkout the ultra-portable miniature MVX2U audio interface with DSP FX support Shure just debuted. And for your mic setup, we would be remiss not to mention the Sennheiser Profile rig we reviewed a few months back. The desk-ready boom arm is easily one of the best I have ever used and you’ll want to give it a closer look before you upgrade your setup if you ask me. Here’s everything you need to know.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface features:

Pro performance with the finest pre-amps – Achieve a brighter and a more open recording thanks to the best performing mic pre-amps the Scarlett range has ever seen. A switchable Air mode will add extra clarity to your acoustic instruments when recording with your Scarlett 2i2.

Get the perfect guitar and vocal take – There’s no need to sacrifice your tone with two high-headroom instrument inputs to plug in your guitar or bass so that they shine through. Capture your voice with clarity and your instruments in all their glory without any unwanted clipping or distortion thanks to our Gain Halos.

Low-noise for crystal clear listening – Two low-noise balanced outputs provide clean audio playback. Hear all the details and nuances of your own track or music from Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Plug-in your own headphones via the output for private listening in high-fidelity.

Studio quality recording for your music and podcasts – You can achieve professional sounding recordings with Scarlett’s high-performance converters which enable you to record and mix at up to 24-bit/192kHz. Your recordings will retain all of their sonic qualities so that you can sound like the artists you admire.

