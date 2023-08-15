Shure debuts ultra-portable miniature MVX2U audio interface with DSP FX support, more

Today Shure is unveiling its new mini audio interface. Officially known as the Shure MVX2U, this mini adapter-style device shrinks the usual audio interface format down into something the size of a lighter. Not an unheard of setup, but something relatively new to the pro audio brand’s stable of recording gear and a particularly lightweight solution for folks using XLR microphones both on-the-go and at home. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Shure MVX2U mini audio interface.

New Shure MVX2U mini audio interface launches today

The new Shure mini audio interface is just that, a small adapter-sized device you can connect an XLR cable to on one side with a USB connecting it and your recording device (MacBook, iPad, etc.).

Easily connect any XLR microphone directly to your computer with the MVX2U audio – interface. Ready to record or stream right out of the box with any dynamic or condenser microphone, this compact XLR-to-USB device is perfect for podcasters, creators and musicians wanting to upgrade their sound with onboard DSP using the free ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop App.

The MVX2U is a single channel interface that works very much like just about any other audio interface there – connecting analog audio devices like guitars and mics to your computer – just in a much smaller form factor. It delivers up to 60db of gain for microphones that need it, 48 volts of phantom power for condenser variants, and an Auto Level Mode that makes it “out-of-the-box optimized for consistent recording or livestreaming with any dynamic or condenser XLR microphone.” Shure has also managed to squeeze built-in 3.5 mm headphone jack on there “for zero-latency monitoring and playback.”

This mini interface even supports some light DSP action with access to the ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop App. It brings a “customizable sound signature with both Auto Level Mode or Manual Mode, as well as updatable firmware to mix alongside optional manual gain adjustment, a limited compression, EQ,” and the ability to save presets for each.

Features at a glance:

XLR to USB adapter for recording and streaming directly to a computer with an XLR microphone.

Intelligent DSP with Auto Level mode that automatically adjusts mic gain for consistent audio output.

Access to the full features of ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop App, including a customizable sound signature with both Auto Level Mode or Manual Mode, as well as updatable firmware.

Configurable DSP features via Manual Mode: Adjust gain, Limiter, Compressor, EQ, or use your saved presets.

Supplies phantom power up to 48v for condenser mics.

Up to +60dB gain to amplify signals for microphones such as the SM7B.

Built-in 3.5 mm headphone jack for zero-latency monitoring and playback.

Sleek and portable rugged build for plugging into an XLR microphone, or use in-line with XLR cables.

Compatible with both Mac and Windows USB connectivity, with a USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box.

In the end, there’s nothing overly groundbreaking here, and you’re going to pay a premium with that legendary pro audio name attached – you can score a brand-name desktop double input audio interface for less than this – but the real selling point of this mini interface is the portability and compact nature of the new Shure mini audio interface. It is now available from the brand’s official site at $129 shipped.

