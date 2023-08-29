This Bosch EV charging station fills your battery in under 10 hours for $581 ($323 off)

Amazon is offering the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Home Charging Station for $580.83 shipped, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Already down from $904 to $851, this combined 36% discount ultimately gives you $323 worth of savings and is a new all-time low. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord. You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build. It features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status, and its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America. It comes with a pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, and a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for protection wherever you choose to install it. Requires 40A, 240V circuit.

Amazon also currently offers the Autel Level 2 Home Smart Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for $479. With a charging capacity of 50A, you’ll be able to add up to 37 miles per every charging hour with this device. With a NEMA Type 4 enclosure, your charging station is protected in any type of weather and will continue to operate efficiently. You can also use the Autel Charge app to manage your charger’s schedules while at home or away, and optimize your charging to take advantage of off-peak electricity. It comes Bluetooth tooth enabled, Wi-Fi-accessible, and ethernet connectible to make sure your firmware is able to update at any time needed.

And for additional options, you can check out our past coverage of the Schumacher Level 2 EV Wall Charger. This device employs 240V level 2 charging with up to 50A of power (when hardwired), giving you a charging speed that is nine times faster than a standard wall outlet. It features a configurable current from 16A to 40A that can be adjusted during installation to your home’s power system.

BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Home Charging Station Features:

The Bosch EV300 Level 2 AC Charging Station is a compact, yet powerful charger, providing 32A capacity and charging up to 4 times faster than with a standard EV cord. EV300 is UL listed and tested to all applicable industry standards and built to be weather-resistant so, whether installed indoors or out, this charger will safely and reliably charge in rain, snow, sleet, ice – or in the comfort of your garage. EV300 features simple, at-a-glance LED indicators that provide current charging status – readily visible from across the garage or driveway – for easy identification, a tamper resistant mounting bracket, and easy to manage 16 foot cable.

