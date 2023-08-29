This portable record player has built-in speakers, sees rare discount to $90

Over the past decade-plus, vinyl has resurged and become one of the most popular ways to listen to music again. Of course, the modern era has added portability to its list of essentials when it comes to a great way to listen to tunes, and that’s where records were once left behind. Now, you can take your old-school listening methods on the go. This RokBlock 2.0 wireless portable record player is now on sale for just $89.99 (reg. $99).

This tiny portable device is actually considered the world’s smallest record player, and it comes with built-in speakers and Bluetooth capabilities. Featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, this impressive device can play 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records, and that includes LPs, EPs, and your favorite signals. That Bluetooth has a range of up to 30 feet, which means you can make a dance party no matter where you take it.

The RokBlok’s built-in speaker is powerful for its size and it helps preserve that classic analog sound that vinyl lovers are so attracted to. Since hitting the market, the RokBlok has been a critical darling. It’s been raved about on big-name websites including Business Insider, TechCrunch, Mashable, The Verge, and NME, which wrote, “Vinyl has never really been able to nail that freedom and mobility. Until now, that is.”

Don’t miss your chance to save on the world’s tiniest speaker.

For a limited time, you can get the RokBlock 2.0 wireless portable record player on sale for just $89.99 (reg. $99).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!