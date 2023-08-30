Add this 5,000mAh OtterBox power bank to your EDC for just $12.50 today (50% off)

Amazon is now giving folks another chance to score the 5,000mAh OtterBox Performance Power Bank for $12.47. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 at Amazon and typically fetching as much directly from OtterBox – it is now matched there, this is 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention to mark a return to the Amazon all-time low. This model might not be the most high-tech out there, but it is also quite affordable for a brand name solution with today’s deal. It features 12W outputs, including one USB-A and one USB-C, alongside the usual OtterBox limited lifetime warranty. This one brings a 5,000mAh battery to your kit that can provide up to “14 hours of life for your smartphone” (depending on the model and particular use case). Head below for more details. 

As we alluded to above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a brand name solution from a company like OtterBox for much less than this. There are some options on Amazon in the $10 range with similar battery capacity, but it’s hard to recommend those over an OtterBox for just a few bucks in savings. 

However, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest, the brand new Sharge (formerly known as Shargeek) model we featured today is where it’s at. This one delivers the first actively-cooled MagSafe power bank on the market, sporting the brand’s sweet transparent design alongside a 10,00mAh internal battery and you can get all of the details you need in today’s launch coverage

OtterBox Performance Power Bank features: 

  • Compatability: USB-A and USB-C ports allow for multi-device charging
  • Slim, 5,000mAh battery capacity provides up to 14 hours of battery for your smartphone – Based on video streaming to 3,000 mAh smartphone, 5,000 mAh small tablet or 10,000 mAh large tablet battery
  • LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life
  • Sleek, quality finish fits into the tightest pockets

