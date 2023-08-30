SHARGE debuts first actively-cooled MagSafe power bank with transparent design [Deal]

SHARGE (formerly Shargeek) is not only rebranding, but today also launching the first-ever actively cooled MagSafe power bank. The new ICEMAG Power Bank from SHARGE arrives with a 10,000mAh internal capacity to complement its built-in fan and transparent design. It’s seeing a launch discount, too, which we break down below the fold.

SHARGE launches actively-cooled ICEMAG Power Bank

Shargeeek is rebranding to SHARGE, and with the change has one of its most unique releases on the way. The company has made a name for itself with some novel transparent power banks in the past, as well as its classic Macintosh-themed GaN chargers. Now the company is looking to reacquaint shoppers with the SHARGE brand by doing what it does best – release an eye-catching new accessory.

That’s exactly where the new SHARGE ICEMAG Power Bank comes into play. At its core, this is just a 10,000mAh MagSafe battery that’ll magnetically snap onto the back of your iPhone 14, as well as next month’s new iPhone 15. But what sets it apart from every other power bank of this caliber on the market already is that this is the first model that’s actively-cooled.

Easily one of the biggest problems with any kind of wireless charging power bank is that the coils and internal battery warm up and add a little too much heat to your smartphone. SHARGE is now looking to tackle the issue by slapping an 8,000 RPM fan into the accessory to help ensure that heat is actually quickly dissipated.

That fan also sets the pace for the rest of the design, making a very noticeable apperence on the bottom righthand corner. I mean, how could you not notice, especially with SHARGE taking its usual route of delivering a transparent casing that shows off all of its internal components.

Alongside its 7.5W magnetic wireless charging capabilities, there is also a 20W USB-C port. It’s used for refueling the internal battery as well as topping off devices that can’t be refueled wirelessly, too.

The new SHARGE ICEMAG Power Bank is now available for purchase direct from the official SHARE online storefront. There’s a $59.99 MSRP attached, though for the first week of the release you can save and drop the price down to $50.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!