CORSAIR’s MP600 7,000MB/s NVMe internal heatsink SSD drops to new $63 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 Pro 1TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $62.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discount. Originally over $240, this model started the year at $110 before dropping to $80 back in June. Today’s deal knocks an additional $17 off that for a new Amazon all-time low. This isn’t the slightly faster LPX model we reviewed, but is even more affordable and nearly as fast at up to 7,000MB/s. It also undercuts the recent and no longer available $65 drop on the WD_BLACK SN850X and the ongoing $150 Amazon low on the Samsung 990 PRO, for further comparison. The MP600 Pro delivers a Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 internal storage solution to your PC at a particularly affordable price today alongside an integrated heatsink that “helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.” Head below for more details.

All things considered, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an internal 1TB SSD that reaches speeds like this with an integrated heatsink for less than $63 right now. There’s cash to be saved on slower models for sure, but if you’re looking to get up to that 7,000MB/s mark from a well known brand, today’s featured offer is one of the best deals around.

If you’re looking to speed it up even more than that, the ongoing and aforementioned price drop on the Samsung 990 PRO is where you need to be. Coming in at a up to 7,450MB/s with PCIe 4.0 architecture and that M.2 form-factor as well as an integrated heatsink, it is still down at the $150 Amazon all-time low. And you’ll find even more right here.

CORSAIR MP600 Pro 1TB Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 5,500MB/sec sequential write speeds, for read, write, and response times.

High-speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO delivers incredible storage performance.

High-Density 3D TLC NAND: Provides the ideal mix of performance, endurance, and value to keep your drive performing at its best for years.

Built-in Aluminum Heatspreader: Helps disperse heat and reduce throttling, so your SSD maintains sustained high performance.

