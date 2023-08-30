Upgrade your mobile/camera kit with new low on SanDisk’s 190MB/s 512GB microSD at $40

Amazon is offering its best price yet on the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC at $39.99 shipped. This one launched in mid 2022 at $110 before falling into the $80 range, and now goes for closer to $50 (it officially carries a regular $50 price tag via WD). Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and the Prime Day offer to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Among the fastest models on the market – outside of the new Samsung PRO Ultimate models that were just unveiled – from the major storage brands out there, it clocks in at up to 190MB/s, which is slightly faster than the 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards from Samsung. It is also ready for 4K and 5K UHD footage with a U3 speed class and V30 video rating alongside A2 app-loading rate for better “in-app performance.” Head below for more details.

If you don’t need the half TB solution above, despite the particularly notable price we are tracking today, you can score the 256GB model down at $20 Prime shipped. This ongoing price drop is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for a more affordable way to bring home the 190MB/s speeds here.

And alongside the new Samsung PRO Ultimate models, we are also still tracking an ongoing Samsung storage sale at Amazon that is delivering some notable deals on its latest microSD card solutions starting at just $7 Prime shipped. Head on over to our now updated coverage of the sale for a closer look at those deals if you’re not partial to the speedy models mentioned above.

SanDisk Extreme microSD card features:

Save time with card offload speeds of up to 190MB/s powered by SanDisk QuickFlow Technology (Up to 190MB/s read speeds, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds. 4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

