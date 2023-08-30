Samsung unveils new flagship 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD card lineup from $21

The new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card lineup has now been unveiled. We have become big fans of the Samsung microSD cards, and the brand has now unveiled its latest models. Aimed at professional and folks looking for some of the faster options on the market, you’ll find compatibility with the usual set of devices, from gaming consoles and Android handsets to tablets, camera rigs, and more, with some of the fastest speeds the brand has delivered yet. Now available for pre-order, you can head below for a complete breakdown of the new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card lineup.

New Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD cards have arrived

The new PRO Ultimate microSD cards slide into the brand’s lineup of miniature storage devices as the latest flagship release available in both micro and full-size options (adapters included with the microSD models as per usual).

Samsung says the new cards “enable professional photographers and content creators to maximize productivity in their creative workflows.” Ranging from 128GB capacities up to 512GB models, with options that include the USB reader for a slight up-charge, they are the fastest models the brand has available right now.

By comparison to the latest-model PRO Plus lineup we reviewed a few months back that clock in at up to 180MB/s, the new Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD cards feature up to 200MB/s read rates – although they have the same 130MB/s read speeds as the PRO Plus lineup.

With the growing volume of high-resolution content from devices such as drones, action cameras and DSLR cameras, creators should be able to work with large-sized content quickly, whether they are writing, reading or transferring their data. The new Samsung PRO Ultimate cards use an enhanced controller and multi-proof protection features that can stores and protects data long-term.

Samsung also says it is setting an “industry-leading standard” with these speeds, narrowly outperforming the popular 190MB/s SanDisk models we feature on a regular basis. This, according to Samsung, enables the “seamless transfer of heavy-duty files such as 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and Full HD (FHD) video with Video Speed Class 30 (V30) support.”

That also delivers the ability to load a game in “as quickly as 31.5 seconds” or move 200 photos from a PC to the card in 0.6 seconds, according to the launch details.

The brand’s new PRO Ultimate microSD cards also feature enhanced protection against the elements. They can withstand up to 72 hours of submersion in water up to 2 meters deep, drop-proof protection from heights up to 5 meters, and what Samsung refers to as wear-out protection for “up to 10,000 swipes.” They can also handle X-ray and magnetic conditions with the ability to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -13°F to 185°F.

Features at a glance:

28-nanometer controller has a 37% improvement in power efficiency compared to previous lines, meaning less recharging

UHS-I interface capable of transferring heavy-duty files in seconds

72-hour water protection in submersion of up to 2 meters deep

Drop-proof protection from heights of up to 5 meters; PRO Ultimate SD card provides shock protection of up to 1,500g

Wear-out protection for up to 10,000 swipes

X-ray and magnetic protection; can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -13°F to 185°F.

10-year limited warranty

Extensive compatibility with Android smartphones, tablets, handheld game consoles, action cameras, drones, PCs and more for PRO Ultimate microSD card

Alongside the usual 10-year warranty we see on Samsung’s previously-released models, pricing breaks down as follows:

They are available to pre-order from Samsung starting today and will soon be available at Amazon before the official launch in October of this year.

In the meantime, check out the ongoing all-time lows we are tracking on its EVO Plus, PRO Endurance, and PRO Plus models with deals starting from just $7 Prime shipped.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!