Learn more on your lunch break with a Headway subscription at $60 (Reg. $299)

Stop doom scrolling and add some micro-learning to your daily routine. It’s not good for your brain to wake up, roll over, and hit the social media feeds. If you’re going to be looking at your phone and reading, why not consume content that will help grow your intelligence and imagination? During our Labor Day Sale, which ends at 11:59 PM on September 4th, you can get this Headway Premium lifetime subscription for just $59.97 (reg. $299).

Whether you’re gearing up to close out the professional year on a high note, or you’re headed back to the classroom for fall semester, it’s important to keep space in your schedule for learning and growing. Headway helps users manage that despite busy schedules. The platform offers bite-sized personalized learning with insightful summaries of non-fiction bestsellers. Each of these breakdowns is designed to be read in just fifteen minutes, making them perfect for digesting between meetings or classes.

This mobile app is easy to use and its content focuses on pulling key insights and central ideas from global bestsellers. It’s important to note that you will get access to the ideas and concepts of these books, but not the full content. And in no way can these summaries replace the original book. But, you can familiarize yourself with new ideas, and open your mind to a wealth of potential new reads. Headway keeps the learnign fun with daily tips and widgets that help motivate learning.

Over 15 million people use Headway and it’s rated an average of 4.5/5 stars on the App Store.

During our Labor Day Sale, which runs through September 4th, you can get a Headway Premium lifetime subscription on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!