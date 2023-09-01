Foxpark’s custom-fitted Tesla Floor Mats see discounts up to 40% starting from $90

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonFoxpark
$60 off $90
a close up of a device

Amazon is offering the Foxpark Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats for $89.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon and using the promo code MZWJ654W at checkout. This combined 40% discount brings the price down from $150, delivers the second markdown we’ve tracked for these floor mats, and the new Amazon all-time low. These floor mats are three-layer thickened structures with a 5mm thickness and are custom-fitted for the Tesla Model 3 (2019-2023). They come with raised sides to keep sand, mud, and rain from getting under your carpets, while the driver’s seat mat also comes with anti-skid plates for additional safety. The high-density material makes cleaning easier, which can be accomplished by simply wiping, and are designed “to not crack or deform” no matter how bad the weather.

If you don’t have a Model 3, but instead own a Model Y, Amazon is also offering the Foxpark Tesla Model Y Floor Mats for $120, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Already down from $170, this is a combined 29% discount. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these mats, even coming in $3 under the lowest used prices. These floor mats feature the same structural design and make-up of the above deal, custom-fitted for the Tesla Model Y (2021-2023).

And if you’re looking to upgrade your vehicle’s technological capabilities, check out our past coverage of the 2nd Generation Echo Auto. With its built-in five mics, Alexa will be able to hear you over music, A/C, or road noise with ease. Using only your voice, you can ask Alexa to stream music playlists, binge a podcast or audio book, make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even check in with Alexa-enabled devices at home to ensure hands remain on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Foxpark Tesla Model 3 Floor Mat Features:

  • 【Custom Fit For Model Y】: 3D scan custom fits for Tesla Model 3 2019-2023.
  • 【Easy to clean】: Just wipe with water and a rag to refresh you mats.
  • 【Three-Layer Structure】: Easy to clean first thermoplastic rubber layer; Shock absorption and noise reduction second layer; Anti-slip underlayer.
  • 【Hassle-free Service】: 12-month warranty and 24-hour professional support.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Foxpark

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

DODOcase annual Labor Day sale delivers rare deals on i...
Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse ...
LEGO reveals new Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama with...
Best Labor Day 4K TV deals: Hisense, TCL, LG, Sony, Ama...
Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K Max streamer hi...
UGREEN’s adorable new 30W USB-C RobotGaN wall cha...
lululemon offers weekly markdowns with specials from $9...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: The Room, In...
Load more...
Show More Comments