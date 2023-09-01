Foxpark’s custom-fitted Tesla Floor Mats see discounts up to 40% starting from $90

Amazon is offering the Foxpark Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats for $89.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $40 off coupon and using the promo code MZWJ654W at checkout. This combined 40% discount brings the price down from $150, delivers the second markdown we’ve tracked for these floor mats, and the new Amazon all-time low. These floor mats are three-layer thickened structures with a 5mm thickness and are custom-fitted for the Tesla Model 3 (2019-2023). They come with raised sides to keep sand, mud, and rain from getting under your carpets, while the driver’s seat mat also comes with anti-skid plates for additional safety. The high-density material makes cleaning easier, which can be accomplished by simply wiping, and are designed “to not crack or deform” no matter how bad the weather.

If you don’t have a Model 3, but instead own a Model Y, Amazon is also offering the Foxpark Tesla Model Y Floor Mats for $120, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Already down from $170, this is a combined 29% discount. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these mats, even coming in $3 under the lowest used prices. These floor mats feature the same structural design and make-up of the above deal, custom-fitted for the Tesla Model Y (2021-2023).

And if you’re looking to upgrade your vehicle’s technological capabilities, check out our past coverage of the 2nd Generation Echo Auto. With its built-in five mics, Alexa will be able to hear you over music, A/C, or road noise with ease. Using only your voice, you can ask Alexa to stream music playlists, binge a podcast or audio book, make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even check in with Alexa-enabled devices at home to ensure hands remain on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Foxpark Tesla Model 3 Floor Mat Features:

【Custom Fit For Model Y】: 3D scan custom fits for Tesla Model 3 2019-2023.

【Easy to clean】: Just wipe with water and a rag to refresh you mats.

【Three-Layer Structure】: Easy to clean first thermoplastic rubber layer; Shock absorption and noise reduction second layer; Anti-slip underlayer.

【Hassle-free Service】: 12-month warranty and 24-hour professional support.

