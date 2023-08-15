Echo Auto ensures hands-free assistance on the road for $45 ($10 off)

Amazon is offering the 2nd Generation Echo Auto for $44.99 shipped. Down from its regular price of $55, you can save 18% on this hands-free Alexa accessory. With its slim design, Alexa can hitch-hike along with you down the road, taking up little space in your car. With its built-in five mics, Alexa will be able to hear you over music, A/C, or road noise with ease. Using only your voice, you can ask Alexa to stream music playlists, binge a podcast or audio book, make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even check in with Alexa-enabled devices at home to ensure hands remain on the wheel and eyes on the road. Forgot to turn the lights off before leaving? No worries! Just ask Alexa to turn them off for you – you’ll be able to effortlessly control all facets of your smart home from the road. We break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage.

If you’re looking to bring more smart device control into your home, check out the Apple HomeKit Smart Plug 4-Pack for $38, a 24% discount from its usual $50 price tag. While these smart plugs won’t work alongside Siri, they do support Alexa and Assistant-enabled devices and are able to fully monitor your energy usage in real time. There’s also the Echo Pop Smart Speaker on sale for $25, down from its normal price tag of $40.

If you’re looking for more ways to upgrade your living space with smart home capabilities on an affordable budget, check out our smart home hub for more tips, tricks, and deals.

2nd Generation Echo Auto Features:

HANDS-FREE ALEXA ACCESSORY – Slim design that’s easy to place in your car and 5-mic built-in so Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise. Includes a fast car charger to charge your phone on the go.

LISTEN TO YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC – Ask Alexa to stream playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, or listen live to radio stations. Use Follow Me Music to resume media playback.

CALL AND MESSAGE WITH YOUR VOICE – Use your voice to make calls, reply to text messages, drop in on Alexa-enabled devices in your home or broadcast announcements.

CONTROL YOUR SMART HOME FROM THE ROAD – Ask Alexa to set the thermostat, turn off the lights, check if your front door is locked, and more while you’re away from home.

