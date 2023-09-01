Nanoleaf’s HomeKit Canvas on-wall multi-color Smarter Kit hits $110 Amazon low (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit for $109.99 shipped. This smart wall light kit regularly sells for $180 and is currently on sale for $130 directly from Nanoleaf. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low at up to $70 off the MSRP. This smart Wi-Fi lighting kit delivers nine individual panels you can arrange however you like in your game room, office, or elsewhere with “drill-free installation [via] the included double-sided mounting tape.” It delivers 16 million different colors spread across the RGB range – you can “select from or create your own color-changing scenes for the perfect ambience” – with music sync, touch-reactive, and screen mirror tech in place. All of which joins compatibility with a wide range of smart home and gaming platforms including HomeKit, Alexa gear, Google Assistant, Razer Synapse, and more. Head below for more details.

For a more affordable on-wall smart light setup, check out this deal on the Govee Glide LED Wall Lights. This RGBIC setup works with Alexa and Google Assistant, including six multi-color light panels, and sells for $49.50 shipped on Amazon right now after you clip the on-page coupon. While there’s no HomeKit action here, it does provide a far less pricey option for bringing some ambience to your space. And you’ll find more ongoing smart lighting deals from the brand right here.

For a more modern release in the Nanoleaf lineup that delivers ambient lighting to a wall near you, check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on this Nanoleaf Lines accent lighting bundle that works with HomeKit out of the box at $250. Now $50 off the going rate, it comes with nine included Lines panels and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here.

Nanoleaf Canvas Smarter Kit features:

Connect light squares together into any desired layout, abstract forms or your favorite shapes. Explore different panel combinations with the Layout Assistant in the Nanoleaf App. Virtually limitless color options. Select from or create your own color-changing Scenes for the perfect ambience. Drill-free installation with the included double-sided Mounting Tape. Transforms your favorite songs into bright and colorful light shows. With the Rhythm feature watch your light squares react to any music or sound.

