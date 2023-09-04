Score two Microsoft Office Home & Business licenses for Mac at $65 (Reg. $440)

Microsoft Office is a reliable suite of apps and programs that’s been trusted by professionals and students for decades. During a special Labor Day Sale that’s running now through September 4th, you can get two lifetime licenses to either Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, or Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac. Each deal gets you two lifetime licenses for just $64.97 (reg. $439).

Your purchase will come with two download keys, each one will be good for one-time use on one compute each.

Microsoft Office Pro for Windows comes with:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac comes with:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams (Basic Only)

Microsoft Office OneNote

Using either suite, you can set yourself up for writing documents with Word, creating smart and effective spreadsheets with Excel, slideshow presentations with PowerPoint, and more to support your content creation needs. Outlook can support your email needs, and Teams can open up a world of digital collaboration opportunities.

These deals are rated an impressive average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer named Cynthia Z. put it well writing, “It’s a given that Microsoft Office is helpful, and the lifetime subscription makes this even better.”

This limited-time Labor Day savings opportunity will only last until 11:59 PM PT on September 4th.

Get a Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 lifetime license two-pack on sale for just $64.97 (reg. $439).

Get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows lifetime license two-pack on sale also for just $64.97 (reg. $439).

Prices subject to change.

