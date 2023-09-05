Samsungâ€™s original 1,050MBâ€™s T7 Portable Solid-State Drive is easily among the most popular options with 9to5Toys readers and it is now at one of its best prices ever. You can score the 1TB model in gray down at $64.99 shipped. Regularly $90 and currently on sale for $85 directly from Samsung, this is the lowest price we can find and well under the recent $79 this model has been fetching. Outside of a very limited Prime Day coupon offer, this is also the lowest we have tracked in 2023 â€“ todayâ€™s deal undercuts the best price outside of that one by a few bucks. The USB 3.2 Gen2 support on this one comes along with USB-C connectivity to deliver a wonderful addition to your EDC and at-home storage setup. Thereâ€™s no telling how long this price will stick around for, so scoop it up now if youâ€™re interested. Head below for more details.Â

For further comparison, a 1TB configuration of the new T7 Shield with the rubberized coating that runs at the same speed as the model above currently sells for $85 shipped at Amazon â€“ just keep in mind the 4TB capacity did hit a notable $220 this morning.Â

For something even more affordable than any of the aforementioned options, scope out the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. This model is now on sale for $60 shipped on Amazon, delivering the same speeds as the T7 solutions and coming within $7 of the Amazon all-time low.Â

Then check out our hands-on review of the solid metal 2,800MB/s OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD â€“ it a very good one â€“ as well as the rest of our SSD-based storage deals right here.Â

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD features:

Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devicesâ€¦users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performanceâ€¦Data transfer speed may vary depending on the userâ€™s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)â€¦usage of the included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance degradation due to the varying internal resistance and maximum allowable currency

