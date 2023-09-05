Score a high-capacity 4TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD down at $220 today (Reg. $290)

Amazon is now offering the high-capacity 4TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $290 directly from Samsung where it is now on sale for $240, today’s deal is up to $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We have only seen this model go for less a couple times since its release last year. Delivering a sizable 4TB of storage to your at-home and on-the-go setups, it comes wrapped in a rubberized shell with an IP65 protection rating against dust and water. Clocking in at up to 1,050MB/s, this NVMe drive features USB 3.2 Gen 2 support alongside USB-C and USB-A connectivity options straight out of the box. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and head below for more.

For something more affordable, consider going with a 2TB solution. The previous-generation standard issue T7 without the rubberized shell is selling for $130, but you can score the 2TB T7 Shield on sale for $120 shipped right now. You’re clearly knocking your storage capacity in half here, and we have seen this mode sell for $100, but it does deliver a similar experience otherwise and saves you $100.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch however, the pro-grade OWC Envoy PRO portable SSD is more than worth a look. We just came away quite impressed from the hands-on experience with this model, clocking in at a much faster 2,800MB/s with a rock solid metal build. Dive in for more details if you’re looking for some amped up speeds on your new EDC storage device.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

