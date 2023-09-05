HomeKit Secure Video awaits with ecobee’s 1080p SmartCamera at $69 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon now offers the ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera for $69 shipped. Down from $100, you’re looking at 31% in savings alongside a new 2023 low. It clocks in as the best price since back over the holidays last year, matching the all-time low at $11 under our previous mentions this year. The smart camera game has only gotten more competitive over the years, but the ecobee SmartCamera has only continued to be a better value. With new competitors like this just-announced model from Philips Hue clocking in with much higher price tags, the HomeKit Secure Video support offered by the ecobee release is hard to beat at today’s price. Throw in the 1080p recording, direct Wi-Fi connectivity, and 180-degree field of view, and you’re looking at a compelling security solution. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The Aqara G2H Pro on the otherhand is a more affordable way to take advantage of that HomeKit Secure Video feature set. It arrives with 1080p recording alongside the added perk of an onboard Zigbee hub for connecting in other accessories from the brand to your Siri setup. Clocking in at $9 less than the ecobee model, you’ll be ditching the higher-end form-factor while making out for less at $60.

As far as other notable smart home discounts go today, Aqara’s new HomeKit Smart Lock U100 is also on sale. This takes a different approach to smart home security, rocking the unique inclusion of Apple Home Key support at $165. It has a built-in keypad to go alongside its HomeKit support and other unlocking features. But there’s also everything else to be had in our smart home guide this week, too.

ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera features:

A clear view of home. With its sharp image quality, 180° field of view, and Alexa Built-in, you can connect with what matters most like never before. The ecobee SmartCamera with voice control alerts you to what’s happening at home, so you don’t miss a thing. Using Wi-Fi and GPS, it detects when family members enter or exit the home, and automatically stops recording when they’re home, always keeping your privacy paramount.

