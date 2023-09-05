Learn how to use ChatGPT for business tasks with 7 courses for $30 (Reg. $130)

When ChatGPT was made public last year, AI technology became truly accessible for the first time. The 2023 ChatGPT for Business Mastery Bundle shows you how to utilize artificial intelligence for profit, with 7 courses for only $29.99 (Reg. $133) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Even if you’re not an early adopter, you have probably heard plenty of noise about ChatGPT. This platform allows anyone to access AI through an intuitive messaging-style interface.

This means you can ask the AI to assist you with a variety of tasks, without writing a single line of code. You just need to know the right questions to ask.

The 2023 ChatGPT for Business Mastery Bundle helps you get started, with 19 hours of hands-on instruction.

You start by learning how to set up your ChatGPT account, and training provides a brief overview of the underlying technology. You then dive into the practical side, with lessons that teach you which prompts to use for a wide variety of tasks.

Along the way, you discover how to get ChatGPT to create compelling marketing content and build simple websites in HTML. You also discover how to use the tool to assist your sales workflow, create passive income streams, handle IT maintenance, and build entire business plans.

The content comes from top training publishers, like LinCademy. This education provider is known for creating high-quality content, with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from students on Udemy.

Order today for only $29.99 to get lifetime on-demand access to all seven courses, normally worth a total of $133.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!