ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 falls back down to all-time low for $235 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Gaming Router for $234.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $21.45 off coupon. Already down from $300, this combined 22% discount is the lowest price we have tracked, matching the previous all-time low back in April. This ultrafast Wi-Fi 6 dual-band router can boost your internet speed up to 6,000 Mbps, with 160MHz channels for better efficiency. It comes equipped with dual 2.5G ports, and a 2.0GHz quad-core CPU to bump its computational capabilities to the next level. It offers a triple-level acceleration of game traffic from device to server, and can minimize lag and latency for your mobile games with a tap of your finger through the ASUS app. You can even add any AiMesh-compatible router to the network for more seamless roaming and advanced features.

As a cheaper alternative to your gaming router needs, Amazon also offers the Tenda WiFi 6 Gaming Router for $59.99, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. It comes with a 1.7GHz quad-core CPU giving you a boost of speed up to 2,976 Mbps. Its four signal-enhancement modules, alongside its five external 6dBi antennas combine to extend Wi-Fi further throughout your home. You can also seamlessly network multiple RX12 Pro routers without configuration for stronger and more reliable coverage of your home. With a single click, you can even have it perform self-checks and repair network problems.

And once you have your network set up and ready to go, be sure to check out our PC Gaming hub for the best deals and ideas to upgrade your battlestation.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Features:

High-Efficiency WiFi 6 – Ultrafast WiFi 6 dual-band router boosts speed up to 6000 Mbps, with 160 MHz channels for better efficiency and throughput.

Dual 2.5G Ports – Traffic via 2.5G ports has top priority; flexible WAN/LAN network port configurations.

Extreme Quad-Core CPU Power – High-performance 2.0 GHz quad-core 64-bit CPU takes computational capabilities to the next level.

Triple-Level Game Acceleration – Accelerate game traffic every step of the way from device to game server.

Mobile Game Mode – Minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app.

