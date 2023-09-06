Moen’s Flo smart monitor system monitors usage from your iPhone at $471 (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Automatic Shutoff Sensor for $471.12 shipped. Down from $800, this 41% discount is the best we have tracked and a new all-time low. With this product from Moen, you will be able to control your home’s entire water system via the Moen app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. You can choose to remotely turn off your water, or it can be shutoff automatically by this device in emergencies to protect your home from catastrophic water damage. Its MicroLeak technology monitors your home’s entire water system, including behind walls and in foundations, in order to identify leaks as small as a a pinhole. Through the app, you’ll also be able to see reports on how much water you’re using daily and subsequently set conservation goals to save you money. The device fits pipe diameters of 1-1/4-inches to 1-1/2-inches and requires a standard AC/DC power connection. You can read a more in-depth rundown about this device in our review over at 9to5Mac.

You can also find a bundle for the above device along with three Smart Water Leak Detectors on Amazon for $414. Down from $547, this 24% discount gives you $134 in savings. You can place the detectors anywhere that may be particularly vulnerable to drainage or leaks. When they are connected with the Monitor and Shutoff Sensor above, they can trigger the shut-off feature to prevent water damage.

And while your home’s interior is now monitored and protected, have you considered your outside water systems? Check out our past coverage of the Eve Aqua HomeKit Water Controller, which gives you the ability to control your sprinkler or irrigation system via the Eve app or Siri. You can set up schedules that automatically water your garden independently off your iPhone or home network, even when you’re away on vacation. It also features an auto-shutoff function to ensure you’re garden and lawn’s safety.

Flo Smart Water Monitor and Auto Shutoff Sensor Features:

Bring smart plumbing to your home with Flo by Moen. This Smart Home system is the first water security system that monitors and protects your home from leaks and water damage with a single device, no additional sensors needed. Designed by plumbing and tech industry professionals, Flo by Moen is installed on the main water supply line of the home. Through the Flo by Moen mobile app or your web browser, you can see live water use, including water flow rates, pressure and even temperature. If the device detects an issue (e.g. high pressure, freezing water or a small leak) it will alert you through the app so you can fix it before that issue causes damage.

