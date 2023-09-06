Pilot this foldable dual-camera drone with 4K sensor drops to $80 (Reg. $200)

Ever thought about buying a drone, but been put off by the price tag? Time to revisit the idea. The Ninja Dragons Blade X drone has all the features you could ask for, and it’s now only $79.97 (Reg. $199.99) in a Labor Day price drop at 9to5tToys Specials.

Owning a camera drone opens up a world of creative possibilities. Your eye in the sky lets you capture adventures from above, take in the landscape, and track action sports like a helicopter camera. 

If you want to enjoy these benefits without coughing up four figures, the Ninja Dragons Blade X is worth your attention. This powerful drone has an impressive range of features, and it’s really easy to fly. Just as importantly, it won’t break the bank.

The Blade X is equipped with two cameras: one 4K, one 720p. The primary 4K camera can capture high-quality videos and crisp photos thanks to an electronic stabilization system. Live FPV view on your phone means you can line up every shot perfectly.

Moving the Blade X into position is surprisingly simple, even for first-time pilots. The controls are intuitive and responsive, allowing you to move the drone seamlessly through 360 degrees.

The Blade X also features one-touch take-off and landing, and smart gesture controls — great for taking quick selfies without gripping the supplied handset. Once on the ground it’s foldable, too. 

Order now for just $79.97 this Labor Day to grab the Blade X at 60% off MSRP. Be quick, this deal ends 9/4 at 11.59pm!

