RODECaster Pro AIO recording station undercuts Prime Day at new $379 low ($220 off)

As part of today’s DealZone, B&H is offering the RODE RODECaster Pro Integrated Podcast Production Studio down at $379 shipped for today only. Regularly $599, this is a sizable $220 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s deal also undercuts our $419 Prime Day mention this year for the lowest price we have tracked. You’re looking at an all-in-one audio interface, mixer, sample trigger device, and on overall control surface for your podcast, stream, or recording rig. This one carries four mic inputs/pre-amps for conversational work, eight programmable pads to trigger sound FX and samples, a Bluetooth input for integrating calls in to your stream, and an eight fader setup for mixing it all together nicely. It isn’t latest model we featured previously, but that one sells for $699 and delivers much of the same experience. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a way to connect your XLR mics to your Mac or otherwise, the Focusrite Scarlett lineup of interfaces is a wonderful option, and it just launched the latest generation. After getting a chance to go hands-on for a few weeks ahead of last week’s launch, I can confidently say they are easily among the best I have tested in the price range. Now starting from $140 shipped with a few new tricks up their sleeves, you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our feature piece right here.

Another all-in-one option worth taking a look at is this Mackie podcast workstation with auto-setup and 10-inch touchscreen we reviewed and if you’re looking for a sweet boom arm and mic to go along with it, we highly record scoping out Sennheiser’s new Profile setup – it’s fantastic.

RODE RODECaster Pro Integrated Podcast Studio features:

Creating a quality podcast just got a lot easier with the RODECaster Pro from Rode, a revolutionary podcast studio that incorporates all the professional tools of the trade in a compact all-in-one unit. It is well suited for professionals or for those who are just starting out and in need of a straightforward solution. The unit simplifies the technical aspects of podcast production so you can focus on making great content using the company’s world-renowned broadcast-quality audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!