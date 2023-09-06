This Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundle drops to $55 (Reg. $420)

For a long time, computer users around the world have developed familiarity and trust with both Windows’ operating systems and the Microsoft Office suite. Right now, you can save on a bundle that includes both. Get The All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle on sale for just $54.97 (reg. $418).

At the top of this bundle, Microsoft Office Pro 2021 features relatively new versions of your favorite content production apps and softwares. Here’s each app you get with this discounted lifetime subscription:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams (Free version only)

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

The bundle’s inclusion of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro can be a huge boost for so many computer users. For example, if you’re operating on a capable and affordable refurbished computer, then you might not be set up with an up-to-date operating system. Windows 11 Pro delivers amazing features including remote work support like remote desktop access, and virtualization technology for running multiple operating systems.

Windows 11 Pro is also built out with advanced security, which can be remarkably valuable these days. It features BitLocker Encryption, which makes everything on your hard drive impossible to read without the right key. Windows Information Protection is another included feature, which takes an organized and safe approach to keeping your work data and personal data separate from each other.

