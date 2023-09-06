Regularly up to $530 WD 20TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive now down at $300 ($15/TB)

Amazon is now offering the WD 20TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $530 at Newegg, this one has more recently sold for $380 or more at Amazon. This is at least $80 off the going rate but we have seen it selling for as much as $450 this year at Amazon. For further comparison, the comparable 20TB easystore WD model sells for $380 at Best Buy right now as well. If it’s speedy storage you’re after, these hard drives aren’t for you. But if you’re looking for some economic extra backup and archival space, the $15 per TB you can land today is a notable option. Ready for thousands of photos, documents, and more, this is a far more affordable solution than SSDs and delivers some extra peace of mind used in conjunction with cloud storage. Compatible with Windows out of the box, a quick reformat will ready it for Time Machine backups as well. More details below.

While not quite as good a price on a TB by TB basis, you can keep some cash in your pocket and still land substantial archive space with the 10TB model at $200 shipped on Amazon right now – $20 per TB.

If it is something faster and more portable you’re after though, yesterday’s price drop on the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD is still alive and well. Now down at $220 shipped, this model is now $70 off the going rate to deliver one of the lower prices we have tracked on what would be considered a high-capacity external SSD solution. Get a closer look right here before the price jumps back up on you.

WD 20TB Elements Desktop External HDD features:

When connected to a USB 3.0 port, the WD Elements desktop hard disk drive delivers fast data transfer rates. The WD Elements desktop hard disk drive is formatted NTFS and compatible with Windows 10+ and can be reformatted for Mac. With this single drive, you get compatibility with the latest USB 3.0 devices and backwards-compatibility with USB 2.0 devices as well.

