Kensington’s 100W passthrough triple display USB-C docking station now $138 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station with 100W PD at $138.01 shipped. This model launched late last year at $180 and still regularly fetches as much. Today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked outside of a very brief $131 offer several months ago. This model delivers up to triple display support for Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, MSI and other Windows devices (“works with macOS but single monitor only”). It expands a single USB-C port with two DisplayPort jacks, one HDMI, a USB-C 10Gb/s port, four USB-A (up top 5V), and an audio combo jack. Video resolutions vary depending on your machine but you can expect up to “1080p at 60Hz with three displays, dual 4K at 60Hz, or single 4K at 60Hz” alongside up to 100W laptop charging power passthrough. More details below.

If you can make do with a 60W power passthrough model, you can also save some cash with this Anker PowerExpand 9-in-1 PD Dock. It sells for $100 shipped on Amazon with dual display support, two USB-C Power Delivery ports, three USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm AUX audio.

For something on the higher-end and more capable side of things, or just something with a different form-factor, dive into some of our latest hands-on reviews in the product category:

Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station features:

Triple Display USB-C docking station with 100 watts power delivery for Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, MSI and other Windows devices including Microsoft Surface devices; also works with chromebooks, Pixel Slate and PixelBook; and Thunderbolt 3 and 4 devices at USB-C speeds (10Gbps); works with MacOS but single monitor only

Triple Display dock has three video-out ports for flexibility: 2 DisplayPort ++, 1 HDMI 2.0; dock supports HBR2 (DP1.2) and HBR3 (DP1.3/1.4) laptops; see Kensington part #K33021WW for a Displayport Cable (recommend DP 1.4)

HBR3/DP1.3/1.4 laptops get triple 1080P@60Hz, dual 4K@60Hz, or single 4k@60Hz; HBR2/DP1.2 laptops get triple 1080p@30Hz, dual 1080p@30Hz, or single 4k@30Hz

1M USB-C cable (included) connects the dock to your device; 135W power supply provides up to 100W laptop charging to laptops that accept Power Delivery plus power for peripherals

