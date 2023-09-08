Anker’s 2023 smart X9 Pro robot vac/mop with cleaning station now $100 off, more from $130

We are now tracking a solid price drop on one of Anker’s best and latest robot cleaning solutions. Its official Amazon storefront is now offering the eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot for $799.99 shipped. Regularly $900, this is a solid $100 price drop after clipping the on-page coupon and the lowest we can find. Outside of a limited launch deal at $800, this is also the lowest price we have tracked since release back in May. This is a combination vacuuming and mopping robot with an included charging and cleaning station that will automatically juice the bot back up all while cleaning and drying the mop pads. The 5,500Pa suction power on the vacuum joins dual rotating mop heads alongside smartphone control and AI tech to “avoid common household objects, including wires, slippers, and furniture with 3D ToF sensors and an AI-camera made with privacy and security in mind.” Head below for more details and additional deals.

If you’re looking for a more manual upright vacuum that can also handle mopping action, this ongoing deal on Tineco’s Floor One s7 PRO smart cordless floor cleaner is where you need to be. It has now returned to the all-time low with over $160 in savings attached at $639 shipped. Get a closer look and more details on this model in our previous deal coverage and then swing by our home goods hub for additional price drops on household upgrades.

Anker eufy Clean X9 Pro CleanerBot features:

Adaptive Pressure Mopping with Dual Rotating Mops: Pentagonal mops spin at 3 rotations per second with 1 kg of adaptive pressure to easily remove tough dirt and stains on hard floors.

Auto-Clean Station with 40°C (104°F) Heated Drying: When vacuuming and mopping is finished, the Auto-Clean Station washes and dries the mops to prevent bacterial growth and lingering odors.

12 mm Auto-Lift Mop: Effortlessly clean hard floors and carpets with an automatic mop that lifts 12 mm when carpet is detected for whole-home cleaning.

5,500 Pa Strong Suction: The powerful vacuum system effortlessly picks up dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs, leaving your carpets and floors exceptionally clean after just one pass.

