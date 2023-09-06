Tineco’s Floor One s7 PRO smart cordless floor cleaner returns to all-time low for $639

Amazon is offering the Tineco Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner for $639 shipped. Down from $800, this 20% discount is the lowest price we have tracked, matching the previous lowest markdown and coming in just $6 above the lowest used price. This device is both a vacuum and a mop all in one, giving you the versatility needed to cover all your home’s dirty hard floor areas. They will be cleaned with continuous fresh water alongside a dirty water recycling system at a constant 450 times per minute. Designed with Tineco iLoop, both clean and dirty water, as well as battery power are constantly analyzed and adjusted giving you up to 40 minutes of runtime. You’ll also be able to receive helpful advice from Tineco Assistant through the full-size LCD screen, guiding you through the cleaning process when you need it.

You can also find the above model’s predecessor on sale, with Amazon offering the Tineco Floor ONE S3 Breeze Cordless Floors Cleaner for $300, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Equipped with many of the same features as the above model, including Tineco iLoop with a slower water flow system and Tineco Assistant which you can access through the app, it possesses a slightly lower runtime of 35 minutes.

And be sure to head over to our Home Goods and Smart Home hub for more deals and coverage on devices designed to make your life easier by bringing your home deeper into the 21st century.

Floor ONE S7 PRO Smart Cordless Floor Cleaner Features:

With a balanced pressure water flow, you’ll get a completely clean floor with continuous fresh water washing and efficient dirty water recycling, at a constant 450 times/min. Whether pushing forward or pulling back, FLOOR ONE S7 PRO floor cleaner assists you by detecting the movement of the rear wheels and assisting you with the SmoothPower bi-directional self-propulsion system. Both clean & dirty water and battery power are constantly adjusted by Tineco iLoop, meaning FLOOR ONE S7 PRO wet dry vacuum allows you to clean 40 minutes with less refilling, less emptying, and less recharging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!