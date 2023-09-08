Marey’s compact electric tankless water heater keeps your sink’s hot water flowing for $159

Amazon is offering the Marey ECO085 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $158.58 shipped. Down from its regular $189, this $30 discount is the second-lowest price we have tracked, falling just $0.08 shy of the all-time low back in May. With a compact size designed to be installed almost anywhere, this 220V tankless water heater is able to provide endless hot water as a single point of use, making it perfect for positions directly under your sink. It measures 11-inches by 11-inches by 5-inches, and offers an 8.5-gallon-per-minute flow rate that only heats water when its needed, saving you on energy costs.

If you don’t want to just focus on a singular sink, Amazon also offers the EcoSmart 7.2 kW Electric Water Heater Booster for $295, a 15% discount from its usual $350. This 240V water heater is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs. With an adjustable activation and outlet temperature of 80 to 140 degrees, you’ll nearly double your current available shower time so you don’t have to worry about the water running cold in the middle of your routine. If your home currently has a 10 gauge wiring and a 30A breaker, you won’t require any additional feed to install.

And if you’re looking for a tankless water heater to cover your entire home’s needs, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart ECO 18 electric tankless water heater, a 75A water heater that can provide 1.8-gallons to 4.3-gallons per minute depending on the inlet water temperature. And if that’s not big enough to handle the job, you can also learn about the ECO 27 model.

Marey ECO085 Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

Single Point of use

Digital display

SMART technology saves water & electricity

Requires very low water pressure to activate.

Smart technology: only apply the power needed to heat the water to the desired temperature.

Maximize energy savings and efficiency.

Easy management and simple adjustments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!