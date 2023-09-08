Discover Samsung sale early access now live with Z Fold 5 deals, bundle savings, extra trade-in credit, more

Samsung today is kicking off its annual Discover sale a tad early for 9to5Toys readers, marking down a collection of its latest smartphones, appliances, and more in the process. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite from the event has the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 on sale for $1,799.99 when you score the elevated 512GB capacity. Where the real savings come into play are the bundles you’ll be able to lock-in, letting you score the new foldable with the just-released Galaxy Watch 6 for an extra $100, or even the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for an extra $50. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to fully dive into Samsung’s latest generation of devices, now is your chance to save some serious cash along the way.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

Samsung is also doubling down on trade-in promotions for its Discover sales event, too. On top of just offering some extra cash discounts when you bundle gear, you’ll also get more value out of your existing smartphone. Samsung is now offering up to $1,000 back with elevated trade-in rates.

You’ll need to have a Samsung account to lock in these offers, and some of the bundle discounts are available via Limited time bundle offers section you’ll need to scroll down to find. Here are some other early offers live from Discover Samsung:

The Discover Samsung sales event will be officially launching next Tuesday, but in the meantime you can still lock-in the offers above. We’re expecting to see even more deals go live next week, so stay tuned for the full savings event coverage in a few days.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

