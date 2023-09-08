Expand your smart home with meross color bulb deals: 4-pack HomeKit $40, 2-pack $23, more

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering a 4-pack of its multi-color smart HomeKit LED bulbs for $39.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Now down at $10 per bulb, this is roughly $2.50 below the previous mention and one of the lowest prices of the year. Not running a HomeKit system? Score the 4-pack of Alexa/Google Assistant variants for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 – clip the coupon to drop the price below the regular $30 or more listing here. Head below for more details.

These meross smart LED bulbs deliver voice – “Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green” – and smartphone control over your lighting with traditional form-factors that will slide right into your existing receptacles. They provide millions of color options as your choice of warm white light temperature alongside scheduling and automation options to preserve energy and keep costs down.

If you can make a 2-pack work for you, the smaller meross bundle of HomeKit smart bulbs is selling for $22.99 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. The regularly $29 2-pack is now at the lowest price we can find and delivers the same feature set as the option detailed above.

meross multi-color smart HomeKit LED bulbs feature:

meross smart light bulbs are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly. (e.g. ‘Hey Siri, set the bedroom light to green’). Remotely control your smart Wi-Fi light bulb via the Apple Home app with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. No hub is required. Moreover, you can use the Meross app to control it from anywhere (with internet access). All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

