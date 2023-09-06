Philips Hue filament smart bulbs now start from $29 as best prices of the year land (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs after on-page coupons have been clipped. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite has the A19 Smart Edison Bulb at $28.97 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 28% in savings attached. This is the best price of the year at $1 under our previous mention, too. Detailed below, the whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub. Shop everything from $29 below.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

As unique as these filament bulbs are, they aren’t quite enough to deck the halls with. Yesterday just saw Philips Hue restock its Festavia smart Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season, delivering not only a chance to finally buy these string lights, but also score new lengths alongside an outdoor-ready design.

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

